Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 53,839 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 361.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,839 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DISH. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DISH. Barclays cut their price target on DISH Network from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their price target on DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DISH Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DISH Network from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In related news, Director James Defranco purchased 400,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at $32,015,717.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average of $28.87. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $46.31.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About DISH Network (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

