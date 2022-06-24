Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,749 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.31% of Progyny worth $14,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 525,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,435,000 after buying an additional 99,236 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Progyny by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,076,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,186,000 after purchasing an additional 361,964 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Progyny by 48.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Progyny by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $212,371.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,325,927.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $2,591,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,352,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,896 shares of company stock worth $6,270,275. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGNY opened at $29.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.07. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.03. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $172.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.49 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 10.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Progyny (Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.