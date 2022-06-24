ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stake Boosted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 619,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,766 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.38% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $15,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,256,000 after buying an additional 750,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,511,000 after buying an additional 143,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,951,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,420,000 after buying an additional 22,727 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,972,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 355,077 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACAD opened at $14.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.68. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.22 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACAD. StockNews.com began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.93.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $99,680.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $52,085.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 55,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,317.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,472 shares of company stock worth $217,476 over the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

