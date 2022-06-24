Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2022

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.10.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, COO Cary Devore acquired 4,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,305.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,695,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Utz Brands by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Utz Brands by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 545,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 81,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.08 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

Utz Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.