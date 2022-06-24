Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.10.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, COO Cary Devore acquired 4,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,305.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,695,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Utz Brands by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Utz Brands by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 545,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 81,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.08 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

