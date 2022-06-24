Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.28% of Tenable worth $17,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.62.

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 9,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $449,667.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,847 shares in the company, valued at $5,239,701.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 230,092 shares of company stock worth $13,172,235 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB opened at $49.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $159.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

