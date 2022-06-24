Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.12% of Roku worth $21,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roku by 576.2% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Roku by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Roku by 392.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. TheStreet cut Roku from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.27.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $96.03 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $72.63 and a one year high of $490.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.00 and a 200-day moving average of $136.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 97.99 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

