Kevin J. Knopp Sells 9,200 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $138,644.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,350,648.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MASS opened at $18.71 on Friday. 908 Devices Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 17.78 and a quick ratio of 17.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $587.62 million, a P/E ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.62.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

