Hayati Yarkadas Sells 2,082 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hayati Yarkadas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xylem alerts:

On Monday, May 9th, Hayati Yarkadas sold 75 shares of Xylem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $6,477.75.

XYL stock opened at $76.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.51. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

Xylem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.