Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Given New $287.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $346.00 to $287.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $351.08.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $239.96 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.44. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

