Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Cut to $189.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $189.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VMC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $210.50.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $141.45 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $141.18 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,730. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,338,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,659,000 after acquiring an additional 232,626 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

