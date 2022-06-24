Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Given New $32.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho decreased their price target on Zurn Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Water Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.60.

ZWS opened at $26.47 on Thursday. Zurn Water Solutions has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Zurn Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zurn Water Solutions will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $35,853.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,491.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $26,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,042.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,845 shares of company stock worth $790,065. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions by 5,992.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

