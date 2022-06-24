Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Lowered to $146.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $175.00 to $146.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.87.

ETN opened at $126.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Eaton has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 68.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 23,049.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 597,675 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 59,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

