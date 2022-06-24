DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Okta by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,059,000 after purchasing an additional 132,406 shares during the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $614,155,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,074,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,042,000 after buying an additional 247,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Okta by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,114,000 after buying an additional 236,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,716,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock opened at $93.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.18. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $276.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.88 and its 200 day moving average is $155.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,933 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $234,552.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,942.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,318,711 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.70.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

