DNB Asset Management AS Buys 3,687 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in Masco by 40.6% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 66,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,215 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,980,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.44 and its 200 day moving average is $57.95. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. Masco’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Masco’s payout ratio is 49.34%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MAS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

