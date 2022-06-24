Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Position Increased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,270 shares of company stock worth $3,035,835 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.47.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

