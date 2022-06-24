Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Downgraded by Macquarie to Neutral

Macquarie downgraded shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OMC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Argus raised Omnicom Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Edward Jones downgraded Omnicom Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays downgraded Omnicom Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.11.

NYSE OMC opened at $62.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.97. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $216,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $212,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 131,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,731 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

