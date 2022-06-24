Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €1.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) received a €1.50 ($1.58) price objective from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.38% from the stock’s previous close.

AF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €1.90 ($2.00) price target on Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €1.70 ($1.79) price target on Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.21) price target on Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €1.10 ($1.16) price target on Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

AF opened at €1.21 ($1.27) on Friday. Air France-KLM has a one year low of €6.88 ($7.24) and a one year high of €14.65 ($15.42). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is €3.65.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

