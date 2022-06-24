Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Evolus from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolus presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59. The company has a market cap of $681.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.07. Evolus has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 58.28% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The business’s revenue was up 177.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Evolus will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David N. Gill sold 5,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $69,600.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lauren P. Silvernail sold 52,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $646,026.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,311.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,753 shares of company stock worth $1,609,234 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 230.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 56.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 42,947 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 14.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Evolus by 212.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. 36.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

