Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.64.

EMN opened at $86.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.95. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $85.94 and a 1-year high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $2,234,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

