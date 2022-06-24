First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,502 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,034 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,795,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,231,000 after buying an additional 127,311 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 986,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 704,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 539,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,602,000 after purchasing an additional 34,508 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,323,961.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,685,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $632,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,138,774.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,474 shares of company stock worth $3,301,880 in the last 90 days. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $65.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.04. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.99. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UFPI shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

