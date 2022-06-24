First Hawaiian Bank Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,214 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

SBNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $472.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.31.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $183.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Signature Bank has a one year low of $165.36 and a one year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 22.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

