475 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total transaction of $180,942.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total transaction of $74,082.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,423,407.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,759 shares of company stock worth $1,571,372. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on DexCom from $157.50 to $131.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on DexCom from $181.25 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on DexCom from $133.75 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.08.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $75.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.15. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $164.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 145.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

