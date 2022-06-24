POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Receives $29.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research firms have commented on PNT. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of PNT opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $671.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of -0.38. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $4,237,172.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,023,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,703,067.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 41.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 32,958 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 13,291.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 549,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 545,356 shares during the period. 41.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

