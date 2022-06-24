Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM) & Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Head to Head Analysis

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) and Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Quantum Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.2% of Augusta Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Quantum Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Augusta Gold and Quantum Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augusta Gold N/A N/A $3.45 million $0.18 7.50 Quantum Materials N/A N/A -$8.96 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Augusta Gold and Quantum Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augusta Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Quantum Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Augusta Gold currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 159.26%. Given Augusta Gold’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Augusta Gold is more favorable than Quantum Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Augusta Gold and Quantum Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augusta Gold N/A 61.21% 38.64% Quantum Materials N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Augusta Gold has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Quantum Materials has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Augusta Gold beats Quantum Materials on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Augusta Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Quantum Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quantum Materials Corp. engages in the design, development, production and supply of nanomaterials, including quantum dots, tetrapod quantum dots, and other nanoparticles for a range of applications in televisions, displays and other optoelectronics, photovoltaics, solid state lighting, life sciences, security ink, battery, and sensor sectors of the market. The company was founded by Stephen Squires on January 9, 2007 and is headquartered in San Marcos, TX.

