Head-To-Head Survey: Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) & Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM)

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) and Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Augusta Gold has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Lithium has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Augusta Gold and Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augusta Gold N/A 61.21% 38.64% Lithium N/A -58.13% -35.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Augusta Gold and Lithium’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augusta Gold N/A N/A $3.45 million $0.18 7.50 Lithium N/A N/A -$1.75 million ($0.01) -20.31

Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Augusta Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Augusta Gold and Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augusta Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A

Augusta Gold presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 159.26%. Given Augusta Gold’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Augusta Gold is more favorable than Lithium.

Summary

Augusta Gold beats Lithium on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Augusta Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits, as well as titanium and rare earth elements. The company owns interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 11,360 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada; and San Emidio property comprising 10 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada. It also holds interests in the BC Sugar Flake Graphite property covering an area 19,816 acres located in the Cherryville area of British Columbia; and Hughes claims located in the six discrete prospect areas of Nevada. The company was formerly known as Utalk Communications Inc. and changed its name to Lithium Corporation in September 2009. Lithium Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, Nevada.

