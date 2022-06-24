Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1,576.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 18,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $1,171,715.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 539,650 shares worth $29,123,312. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $93.35 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.39 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.64.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

