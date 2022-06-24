Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 95.76% and a net margin of 45.81%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

