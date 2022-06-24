OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Purchases 200,000 Shares

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $478,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,606,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,889,998.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 16th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $236,000.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $279,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $151,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $447,000.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 400,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00.

Shares of OPK opened at $2.63 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OPK. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

