Timothy M. Presutti Purchases 196,071 Shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) major shareholder Timothy M. Presutti acquired 196,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $547,038.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,916,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,246,848.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NextNav stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. NextNav Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $15.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50.

Get NextNav alerts:

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. Equities analysts expect that NextNav Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,728,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of NextNav from $17.00 to $14.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on shares of NextNav from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

NextNav Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.