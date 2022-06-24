Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.81

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.81 and last traded at $30.57, with a volume of 27838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.36.

BBWI has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $81.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.47.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.31.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $1,457,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $846,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $6,300,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $695,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

