Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.02

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.02 and last traded at $22.09, with a volume of 552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Bristow Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.09. The firm has a market cap of $644.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTOL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bristow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bristow Group by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bristow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Bristow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL)

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 247 aircraft.

