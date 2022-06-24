Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.21

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.21 and last traded at $19.28, with a volume of 1653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average is $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 65,500 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $1,508,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,515.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 864.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 422.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 134.0% in the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.