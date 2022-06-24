Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $165.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNOW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Snowflake from $385.00 to $180.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $222.71.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $143.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.82 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.19. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 23.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 34.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,996,000 after buying an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 174.9% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.