American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Piper Sandler

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMWL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

AMWL stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26. American Well has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $14.05.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Well will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, COO Kurt Knight sold 24,545 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $101,370.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,503,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,335.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,472 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $629,135.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,373,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,940,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,286 shares of company stock worth $1,420,105 in the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of American Well by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 138,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 92,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

