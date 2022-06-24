Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Downgraded to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $210.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $218.50.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $146.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $142.71 and a 12 month high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.42 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 5.37%.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $160,787.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 491.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 345,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,925,000 after purchasing an additional 287,170 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,476,000 after purchasing an additional 139,898 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 864,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,126,000 after purchasing an additional 118,116 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,745,000 after purchasing an additional 105,372 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,669,000 after purchasing an additional 97,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

