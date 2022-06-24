Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Price Target Lowered to $10.50 at Cowen

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
DESP stock opened at $7.62 on Thursday. Despegar.com has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $542.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38.
Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 1,941.11% and a negative net margin of 25.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Despegar.com will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Despegar.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.
