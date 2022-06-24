Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Price Target Lowered to $10.50 at Cowen

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DESP stock opened at $7.62 on Thursday. Despegar.com has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $542.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 1,941.11% and a negative net margin of 25.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Despegar.com will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,578,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,759 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,064,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,999,000 after acquiring an additional 64,844 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,782,000 after acquiring an additional 289,127 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,599,000 after acquiring an additional 270,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,191,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,740,000 after acquiring an additional 136,637 shares in the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

