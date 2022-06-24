Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sanofi from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

SNY stock opened at $50.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.92. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $58.10.

Sanofi ( NYSE:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

