Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sanofi from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th.
SNY stock opened at $50.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.92. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $58.10.
Sanofi Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
