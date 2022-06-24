KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Wedbush

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $73.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of KB Home from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.64.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $28.49 on Thursday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,040,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 153,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 87,423 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the third quarter worth $387,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,223,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home (Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.