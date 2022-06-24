Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMFG. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

NYSE SMFG opened at $5.93 on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.64.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.60 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 6.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 288.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 535,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,719.2% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.