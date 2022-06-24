Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BCLI stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $105.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $4.46.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 53,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

