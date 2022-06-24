Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
BCLI stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $105.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $4.46.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
