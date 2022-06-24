RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

RCMT has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on RCM Technologies from $16.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on RCM Technologies from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RCM Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.01. RCM Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $28.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.96 million for the quarter. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 46.67% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RCM Technologies news, Director Richard A. Genovese sold 27,813 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $515,374.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 30,683 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $615,500.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,511,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,317,540.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,745 over the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RCM Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in RCM Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 192,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in RCM Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 24,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

