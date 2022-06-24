Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the travel company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TRIP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 price target on Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.22.
Tripadvisor stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.59. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $42.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tripadvisor (Get Rating)
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tripadvisor (TRIP)
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.