SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Cowen

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGC opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03. SomaLogic has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $14.72.

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SomaLogic will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 62,011 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter worth approximately $805,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,142,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,222,000 after buying an additional 170,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 523.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,052,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,218,000 after buying an additional 883,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

