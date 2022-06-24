Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 10,550 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 66.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,798,000 after purchasing an additional 360,635 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 106,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.62.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

