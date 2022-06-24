Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performant Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of PFMT opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.56 million, a PE ratio of -22.17 and a beta of -0.29. Performant Financial has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43.

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.08 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Performant Financial in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in Performant Financial by 59.0% in the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Performant Financial by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Performant Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,048,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,699,000 after buying an additional 161,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in Performant Financial by 12.6% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 957,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 107,083 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

