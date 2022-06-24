B. Riley Financial, Inc. Acquires 20,000 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $253,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 132,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,450.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 15,768 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $200,726.64.

LAZY opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $150.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $25.70.

Lazydays ( NASDAQ:LAZY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.07). Lazydays had a return on equity of 55.31% and a net margin of 7.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAZY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lazydays from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lazydays from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lazydays to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

