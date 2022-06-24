B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys 15,768 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 15,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $200,726.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,153.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $253,200.00.

Shares of LAZY stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. The firm has a market cap of $150.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.80.

Lazydays ( NASDAQ:LAZY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.07). Lazydays had a return on equity of 55.31% and a net margin of 7.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 4,422.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAZY. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lazydays to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Lazydays from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lazydays from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

