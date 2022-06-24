SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.70

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.70 and last traded at $28.70, with a volume of 625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average of $34.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,379,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

