SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.10

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.10 and last traded at $28.23, with a volume of 275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.07.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9,905.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,125,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,612 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,586,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,172,000. HAP Trading LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 534.4% during the 1st quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 139,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 117,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1,241.5% during the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 112,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 104,271 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.