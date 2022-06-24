Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.88

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 113275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,774,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

